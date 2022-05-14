Live Blog: Game 2 of Hogs-Commodores from Baum-Walker

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said Friday night tonight's game was important.

The Razorbacks couldn't afford to wallow around feeling sorry for themselves after getting down 5-0 early and having chances to win before a three-run homer in the 10th gave Vanderbilt a 9-6 win.

The Commodores will have Chris McElvain on the mound.

Follow all the action on allHOGS with Andy Hodges' live blog, update every inning and whenever something interesting happens.

The weather should not be any type of factor with temperatures in the upper 80's at the start dropping only to the high 70's by the end of the game.