NCAA Regional Friday Results, Saturday Schedule

Day 1 of the NCAA baseball tournament regionals were short on major upsets, but Saturday promises to be a day full of high drama.

Bad weather along the Florida coast has thrown the schedule off a bit, but the day is loaded with top match-ups.

Razorback fans looking for an extra game to keep an eye on need look no further than the Tennessee vs. Campbell match-up. The Fighting Camels have a line-up that is stacked from top to bottom in the hitting rotation.

If the Volunteers are going to lose a game in the regionals, this is the best chance to see it happen.

RESULTS: FRIDAY, JUNE 3

SCHEDULE: SATURDAY, JUNE 3

HOGS FEED

DID HOGS FIND WAY TO GET PLAYER 7TH YEAR?

WAS TEXAS A&M ATHLETIC DIRECTOR'S ANNOUNCEMENT OFFICIAL?

WHAT DAVE VAN HORN, PLAYERS HAD TO SAY AFTER OPENING REGIONAL WITH WIN

LIVE BLOG OF RAZORBACKS' GAME WITH GRAND CANYON

STILLWATER REGIONAL PROVIDES NIGHTMARE SCENARIO FOR HOGS

SAM PITTMAN'S NEW DEAL FINALLY OFFICIAL FOR HOGS

EVAN LEE MAKES MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUT WITH NATIONALS

HOGS' PITCHING NEEDS ADJUSTMENT IN REGIONALS

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.