Early Risers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After enjoying the energy and rest that comes with playing night games in Stillwater, Arkansas has drawn the early morning slot for super regionals in North Carolina.

Razorback fans will need to get to bed early Friday night if they intend to have energy to cheer on the Hogs. Arkansas and North Carolina lock horns at 10 a.m. for Game 1 on ESPN.

Game 2 will require a short-winded preacher or an early service to get Razorback fans home in time to catch the opening pitch on Sunday. The two will square off at noon on either ESPN or ESPN 2 with a third game on Monday if needed at a time and channel to be determined.

For anyone who is counting, every super regional except Stanford features a team either currently in the SEC or joining the SEC.

Here is the full slate of super regional games.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.

Arkansas vs. No. 10 North Carolina

Saturday, 10 a.m., ESPN

Sunday, noon, ESPN/ESPN2

Monday, TBD (if needed)

HATTIESBURG, Miss.

Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Southern Miss

Saturday, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Sunday, 3 p.m., ESPNU/ESPN2

Monday, TBD (if needed)

CORVALLIS, Ore.

No. 14 Auburn vs. No. 3 Oregon St.

Saturday, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Sunday, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Monday, TBD (if needed)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Tennessee

Friday, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday, 1 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, TBD (if needed)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas

No. 12 Louisville vs. No. 5 Texas A&M

Friday, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Sunday, TBD (if needed)

BLACKSBURG, Va.

Oklahoma vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech

Friday, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Sunday, TBD (if needed)

GREENVILLE, N.C.

No. 9 Texas vs. No. 8 East Carolina

Friday, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Saturday, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Sunday, TBD (if needed)

STANFORD, Calif.

UConn vs. No. 2 Stanford

Saturday, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

Sunday, 6 p.m., ESPNU/ESPN2

Monday, TBD (if needed)

