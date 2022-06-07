Early Risers

Hogs to Face Heels in Early Morning Showdown
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After enjoying the energy and rest that comes with playing night games in Stillwater, Arkansas has drawn the early morning slot for super regionals in North Carolina.
Razorback fans will need to get to bed early Friday night if they intend to have energy to cheer on the Hogs. Arkansas and North Carolina lock horns at 10 a.m. for Game 1 on ESPN.
Game 2 will require a short-winded preacher or an early service to get Razorback fans home in time to catch the opening pitch on Sunday. The two will square off at noon on either ESPN or ESPN 2 with a third game on Monday if needed at a time and channel to be determined.
For anyone who is counting, every super regional except Stanford features a team either currently in the SEC or joining the SEC.
Here is the full slate of super regional games.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C.
Arkansas vs. No. 10 North Carolina
Saturday, 10 a.m., ESPN
Sunday, noon, ESPN/ESPN2
Monday, TBD (if needed)
HATTIESBURG, Miss.
Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Southern Miss
Saturday, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Sunday, 3 p.m., ESPNU/ESPN2
Monday, TBD (if needed)
CORVALLIS, Ore.
No. 14 Auburn vs. No. 3 Oregon St.
Saturday, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Sunday, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Monday, TBD (if needed)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.
Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Tennessee
Friday, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday, 1 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, TBD (if needed)
COLLEGE STATION, Texas
No. 12 Louisville vs. No. 5 Texas A&M
Friday, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Saturday, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Sunday, TBD (if needed)
BLACKSBURG, Va.
Oklahoma vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech
Friday, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Sunday, TBD (if needed)
GREENVILLE, N.C.
No. 9 Texas vs. No. 8 East Carolina
Friday, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Saturday, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Sunday, TBD (if needed)
STANFORD, Calif.
UConn vs. No. 2 Stanford
Saturday, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU
Sunday, 6 p.m., ESPNU/ESPN2
Monday, TBD (if needed)
