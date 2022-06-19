Nobody Really Saw This Coming in Several Areas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' magic number is now four.

Saturday's parade around the bases in a 17-2 win is eye-popping, but means absolutely nothing when the second game rolls around Monday.

It will be against a familiar opponent with Ole Miss just rolling over Auburn.

It was a matchup I really didn't consider in May. The guess is I wasn't alone in that thought.

Both were considered serious under-achievers this season.

Razorbacks catcher Michael Turner swings during their College World Series game against Stanford on Saturday afternoon. (Walt Beazley / USA TODAY Sports)

The Rebels opened a lot of polls No. 1 in the country while the Razorbacks were in everybody's Top 10. When you start there, big things are expected.

Ole Miss fell out anybody's thought process getting swept by Alabama in April. The Crimson Tide did the same thing the Hogs' hopes in May, but at least it wasn't a sweep.

Many considered the Rebels one of the teams that literally slipped in the back door to the NCAA Tournament. They've only slid into extra bases since then.

Now the talent everyone projected at the beginning of the year is starting to emerge.

"Once we got into postseason play, they didn't want to fail," Dave Van Horn said later.

The Hogs got another masterful pitching performance by Connor Noland on Saturday. He shrugged off a first-inning homer by Stanford and simply shut down the Cardinal.

He used his fastball more when Stanford was looking for the changeup. Connor had them off balance all afternoon and came within one out of making it through a complete eight innings, which is about as good of a start to the CWS that Dave Van Horn could have expected.

It still wasn't his best.

"He's had maybe a little better stuff a couple of times," Van Horn said, but even had to admit the stage wasn't too big for his senior starter that's hung around for four wild and wacky seasons going from Friday starter to trying to fit in somewhere.

Razorbacks pitcher Connor Noland and second baseman Robert Moore come off between innings during their College World Series game against Stanford on Saturday afternoon. (Walt Beazley / USA TODAY Sports)

"As far as competing, the temperature, the stage we're on, you add all that up and probably nothing's been better," Van Horn said.

It was what the Hogs needed.

Now Ole Miss will see a completely rested bullpen. Sorry, but Kole Ramage and Zebulon Vermillion played their role to perfection Saturday but the big guns out of the bullpen have become Hagen Smith and Brady Tygart.

The Rebels actually beat Noland in late April, but lost to Smith, then Jaxon Wiggins to drop a late-season series. They haven't seen this pitching stuff that's hitting on all cylinders right now.

The Hogs also haven't seen Ole Miss playing like they are now, either.

All of which means the CWS will have some intriguing matchups the next couple of days with Texas-Texas A&M playing Sunday, then the Hogs-Rebels on Sunday.

First-round drama in Omaha.

Without Tennessee and that may still be the most surprising thing of all nobody saw coming.

