Nobody Really Saw This Coming in Several Areas

Skip to main content

Nobody Had Razorbacks or Ole Miss Meeting in CWS Second Round

A month ago, the Hogs and Rebels were considered under-achievers this season, but now talent has emerged

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' magic number is now four.

Saturday's parade around the bases in a 17-2 win is eye-popping, but means absolutely nothing when the second game rolls around Monday.

It will be against a familiar opponent with Ole Miss just rolling over Auburn.

It was a matchup I really didn't consider in May. The guess is I wasn't alone in that thought.

Both were considered serious under-achievers this season.

Michael Turner-CWS Stanford

The Rebels opened a lot of polls No. 1 in the country while the Razorbacks were in everybody's Top 10. When you start there, big things are expected.

Ole Miss fell out anybody's thought process getting swept by Alabama in April. The Crimson Tide did the same thing the Hogs' hopes in May, but at least it wasn't a sweep.

Many considered the Rebels one of the teams that literally slipped in the back door to the NCAA Tournament. They've only slid into extra bases since then.

Now the talent everyone projected at the beginning of the year is starting to emerge.

"Once we got into postseason play, they didn't want to fail," Dave Van Horn said later.

The Hogs got another masterful pitching performance by Connor Noland on Saturday. He shrugged off a first-inning homer by Stanford and simply shut down the Cardinal.

He used his fastball more when Stanford was looking for the changeup. Connor had them off balance all afternoon and came within one out of making it through a complete eight innings, which is about as good of a start to the CWS that Dave Van Horn could have expected.

It still wasn't his best.

"He's had maybe a little better stuff a couple of times," Van Horn said, but even had to admit the stage wasn't too big for his senior starter that's hung around for four wild and wacky seasons going from Friday starter to trying to fit in somewhere.

Connor Noland-Robert Moore-CWS Stanford

"As far as competing, the temperature, the stage we're on, you add all that up and probably nothing's been better," Van Horn said.

It was what the Hogs needed.

Now Ole Miss will see a completely rested bullpen. Sorry, but Kole Ramage and Zebulon Vermillion played their role to perfection Saturday but the big guns out of the bullpen have become Hagen Smith and Brady Tygart.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Rebels actually beat Noland in late April, but lost to Smith, then Jaxon Wiggins to drop a late-season series. They haven't seen this pitching stuff that's hitting on all cylinders right now.

The Hogs also haven't seen Ole Miss playing like they are now, either.

All of which means the CWS will have some intriguing matchups the next couple of days with Texas-Texas A&M playing Sunday, then the Hogs-Rebels on Sunday.

First-round drama in Omaha.

Without Tennessee and that may still be the most surprising thing of all nobody saw coming.

HOGS FEED:

HOGS SET RECORDS IN BLOWOUT OPENING WIN OVER STANFORD

RESEEDING THE CWS FIELD

FRESHMEN REPORT TO CAMP AHEAD OF SCHEDULE DEVELOPMENTALLY

PREVIEW: ARKANSAS, STANFORD TO REMATCH IN OMAHA

SOONERS SEND AGGIES TO LOSERS' BRACKET

CWS OPENS FRIDAY WITH 2010 BIG12 FEEL

WHO WILL RAZORBACKS HIT THE ROAD TO FACE IN BIG 12-SEC CHALLENGE?

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

2022 NFL Draft Tracker

Dave Van Horn-CWS Stanford
Baseball

Nobody Really Saw This Coming in Several Areas

By Andy Hodges3 minutes ago
Connor Noland-CWS Stanford
Baseball

Could Hogs Handle Stanford in CWS Opener?

By Mason Choate8 hours ago
Cayden Wallace-UNC Super 02
Baseball

Reseeding the CWS Field

By Kent Smith9 hours ago
Davonte Davis-NCAA Practice 01
Men's Basketball

How Talented Freshmen Are Doing in Summer Camp

By Andy Hodges22 hours ago
Dave Van Horn-Stanford
Baseball

Preview: Hogs, Cardinal Rematch in Omaha

By Mason ChoateJun 17, 2022
Oklahoma pitcher Jake Bennett throws another strikeout against the Texas A&M Aggies in the opening game of the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
Baseball

Who is First to CWS Losers' Bracket?

By allHOGS StaffJun 17, 2022
Texas Longhorns catcher Silas Ardoin (4) forces out Mississippi State Bulldogs catcher Luke Hancock (20) at home in the sixth inning at TD Ameritrade Park.
Baseball

What Does History Say About Friday's CWS Games?

By Kent SmithJun 16, 2022
Dave Van Horn-Grand Canyon
Baseball

What Dave Van Horn Thinks Before Opener in CWS

By Andy HodgesJun 16, 2022