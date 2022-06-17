OMAHA, Neb. – The College World Series opens with a game between former Big 12 foes.

Texas A&M comes in on a six-game winning streak against Oklahoma.

WEATHER: It will be 88 degrees at first pitch with a high of 90 and an east wind at 10 mph.

Texas A&M will be the home team today. The Aggies are wearing white shirts and pants with Texas Aggies on the chest. Oklahoma is wearing all gray uniforms with red pinstripes and Oklahoma across the chest in all caps.

Top 1st: Oklahoma 1, Texas A&M 0

Nathan Dettmer will take the mound for Texas A&M. John Spikerman and Peyton Graham will get things started at the plate for Oklahoma.

Dettmer starting the game consistently at 95 mph as he works a 1-2 count.

A pitch in the dirt inside makes it a full count, followed by a pitch low over the middle of the plate to put Spikerman on first with a walk.

Graham comes to the plate. At 6-4, 171, he looks like a stiff wind would blow him back to the dugout, but looks are deceiving. Graham comes in with 20 home runs.

Graham takes a high pitch to right field on a grounder between first and second that moves Spikerman to third base with no outs.

Blake Robertson comes to the plate looking for an RBI. Robertson drives a pitch down into the ground for a slow, high chopper to short. Because the grounder got up in the air, Robertson drives in a run and the only play is the force out at first. Graham moves to second.

Tanner Treadway turns on an inside pitch and drives it completely out of the park. However, it carries foul. He lifts a high fly to center that keeps Graham at second with two outs.

Jimmy Crooks grounds to short and Dettmer gets out of the inning.

BOTTOM 1st: Oklahoma 1, Texas A&M 0

Trevor Warner, Jack Moss and Dylan Rock will open the CWS at the plate for Texas A&M. Jake Bennett is on the mound for Oklahoma.

Bennett strikes out Warner on a 94 mph fast ball. Rock follows with a soft grounder to second to make it two outs.

Rock grounds to short and the Aggies go down in order.

TOP 2nd: Oklahoma 1, Texas A&M 0

Wallace Clark, Jackson Nicklaus and Brett Squires lead off the second for Oklahoma.

Dettmer seems more settled on the mound as he quickly strikes out Clark to open the inning.

Nicklaus falls behind in the count, but manages a walk with one out.

Squires turns on an 0-2 slider and he launched a deep shot to right that just barely slid to the right of a foul pole. On the next pitch he popped up to the infield for the second out.

Kendall Pettis comes to the plate and gets hit by an 0-2 pitch. The replay shows the ball hit off the nob of the bat, but he goes to first anyway.