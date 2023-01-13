Not counting players out of eligibility, most people leaving nobody wanted to stop

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Never mind all the players hitting the transfer portal from the Arkansas' defensive secondary there is a positive.

The Razorbacks will get better in pass coverage. They have to because they can't really get a lot worse.

Anthony Brown hitting the portal this week was a head-scratcher. Not that there was anybody projecting him as one of the top defensive backs in the country.

But it was with one week left to find a new place. Who knows?

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) celebrates during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. (Jerome Miron / USA TODAY Sports)

Dwight McGlothern, Myles Slusher and Quincey McAdoo will be missed. So will the potential of Jalen Catalon, but he hurt feelings by transferring to Texas and he could have picked anybody else in the world for a lot of the Hogs' fans.

McGlothern and McAdoo were Arkansas' starting McCorners last season. McGlothern started all 13 games after transferring from LSU, and McAdoo started the last four games after moving from wide receiver in Week 8. He showed some interesting potential.

In 2023, Slusher was the starter at nickel but was injured or sat out over half the season. He only played in six games and went through the motions when he started against Alabama and played less than a quarter.

Catalon played in part of one game last season and has missed 19 of the last 20 games due to injuries. He played through injuries in three games early through 2021 and was not effective, making the decision to have surgery.

Arkansas really only had Catalon at his best for three of the last 26 games.

Now they have to bring in a whole host of new faces, along with a new coaching staff. Barry Odom coached the safeties and he brought in cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman, who had less than a year coaching the cornerbacks, then fired him in less than a year.

The result of all that was bad. Three of the four defensive coaches are being replaced.

That's the bad news that really isn't terrible. Bringing in some new blood and ideas can't be any worse because hopefully that's as bad as it can get.

And if it's not fixed, there will be changes made again next year.

In the word of college football, addition by subtraction is an often-used formula.

HOGS FEED:

MORE GOOD NEWS ABOUT PEYTON HILLIS' RECOVERY AFTER RESCUING HIS KIDS IN FLORIDA

DID JALEN GRAHAM DO ENOUGH TO GET OUT OF ERIC MUSSELMAN'S DOGHOUSE?

DON'T MISTAKE MUSSELMAN'S REASONS FOR EXCUSES

NICK SMITH'S FATHER GIVES UPDATE ON HIS SON'S FUTURE AS A RAZORBACK

ARENA'S LACK OF SIGN POLICY LEAVES ROOM FOR RAZORBACK FANS TO HARASS CALIPARI

HOW WILL RAZORBACK FANS EXPERIENCE THE LONGHORN NETWORK IN THE FUTURE?

WILL LAST GAME OF HOGS' REGULAR SEASON BE FINAL CHANCE FOR FANS TO SEE CALIPARI WITH KENTUCKY?

ERIC MUSSELMAN ISN'T LOOKING BACKWARD TRYING TO PREDICT THE FUTURE

JALON CATALON MAY HAVE COMMITTED BIGGEST BETRAYAL FOR SOME FANS IN RAZORBACK HISTORY

RAZORBACK FANS HAVE ANOTHER CHANCE TO WATCH HORNSBY PLAY QUARTERBACK IN ARKANSAS

IS SOMETHING SO SIMPLE ALL THAT'S NEEDED TO TAKE DOWN RAZORBACKS?

ARKANSAS COULDN'T EXECUTE BASICS AGAINST AUBURN

COULD TEXAS, OKLAHOMA BE HEADED OVER JOIN THE SEC FAMILY A LITTLE SOONER THAN PLANNED?

EQUIPMENT DEBACLE AT A&M LEADS TO DISCOVER OF HOGS' SOCIAL MEDIA GEM

DON'T LET FACTS GET IN WAY OF IRRATIONAL HATE WITH KENDAL BRILES, HOGS' OFFENSE

TEXAS, OKLAHOMA COMING SOON, BUT THEN WHO'S NEXT FOR THE SEC?

• Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.