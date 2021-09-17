Georgia Southern Defense: Players to Watch Against Razorbacks

After taking down nationally-ranked Texas, No. 20 Arkansas will stay at home for another non-conference contest against a Georgia Southern team looking to bounce back from a 32-point loss.

Georgia Southern returns eight starters from a defense that led the FBS with 18 interceptions. The Eagles also ranked 15th in rushing yards allowed and 14th in total defense.

The defense has started slow this season, giving up 31.5 points and 472 yards, including 348.5 passing yards, per game this season. Those numbers must come down if the Eagles want to remain competitive against an SEC opponent.

Now, onto the Georgia Southern Eagles:

CB Derrick Canteen

As a redshirt freshman, Derrick Canteen grabbed a school-record and FBS-leading six interceptions, recorded 48 tackles, and broke up 10 passes.

The All-America honoree started all 13 games and contributed on special teams. Canteen played a crucial role in the Eagles’ success and will likely do the same this season. Canteen has started 2021 with five tackles.

CB Darrell Baker Jr.

Darrell Baker started 12 games at cornerback last season and also appeared on special teams. The All-Sun Belt Conference Third Team honoree totaled 34 tackles, seven pass break ups and an interception. As a sixth-year senior, Baker will lead an experienced secondary. Baker already has nine solo tackles, including two for loss, and a forced fumble in 2021.

OLB Benz Josue

Another two-way player on defense and special teams, Benz Josue appeared in 13 games in 2020 with four starts. Josue earned an honorable mention nod after recording 30 tackles with 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries and a forces fumble. The senior will look to build on that performance after starting this season with six tackles and a quarterback hurry.

ILB Kevon Glenn

A transfer from Florida State, Kevon Glenn is already one of Georgia State’s leading tacklers. Glenn has 11 tackles (5 solo, 6 assisted), including .5 tackle for loss, and a forced fumble. He played in five games over two seasons for the Seminoles and recorded one tackle.

NT CJ Wright

CJ Wright has appeared on offense, defense, and special teams during his time as an Eagle. The senior made the second team all-conference list in 2020 after tallying 39 tackles, including 5.5 for loss. Wright has already caused problems for quarterbacks this season. He has a team-high 2.5 sacks to go with seven total tackles.

