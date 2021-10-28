Alumni Month: Hogs Need a Big November Finish

It used to be called "Alumni Month" with the Razorbacks and it needs to be once again

This week has turned into essentially a one-week spring practice for Arkansas.

The month of November is just around the corner and it could be the measuring stick for the Razorbacks again.

Frank Broyles started all that when he came to Fayetteville in 1958.

His first team started 0-6 ... then November rolled around. His Hogs didn't lose a game in November until his sixth year.

Broyles' record in his first 14 seasons during November was 44-5-1. His last five seasons were 6-9-3.

They called November "Alumni Month" back in those days.

Sam Pittman might want to re-invent that.

For an Arkansas team that started 4-0 and went 1-3 after that, they need a strong finish. Not just for a better bowl trip but to set up the program for the future.

Finishing the regular season can salvage a disastrous season, put you in a championship race or, in the Hogs' case, give fans hope for next year.

At a quick glance, the guess is the Hogs will finish 2-2. They should handle Missouri at the end of the year and beat either Mississippi State or LSU.

A 3-1 finish is not out of the question. Tell me which Tigers' team Ed Orgeron is going to have on the field in Baton Rouge in the first of a three-game home finish to his time there.

While 4-0 might technically be possible but there aren't many people going to put a lot of money today on the Hogs going into Tuscaloosa and coming out with a win when the Crimson Tide are trying to get to a national championship.

Stranger thinks HAVE happened for the Hogs.

Just not very often.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllHOGS message board community today!

Follow AllHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.