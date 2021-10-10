Arkansas Falls in AP Poll - But Retains SEC Life

In the end, it all means Arkansas taking care of its business at hand - which consists of next week's meeting between the Razorbacks and the LSU Tigers.

The Hogs Nation can still believe. And so can the AP Poll.

Arkansas did fall four spots to No. 17 in the poll, but remains in contention - and the Razorbacks can in part thank Texas A&M, which knocked off top-ranked Alabama, 41-38, on Saturday, and created a mess at the top of the SEC West.

Just about everybody is a half-game behind the Crimson Tide, which dropped to No. 5 in the Sunday poll. But Arkansas quite there isn't because of a missed 2-point conversion pass against Ole Miss, resulting in a wild 52-51 loss.

The Razorbacks (4-2, 1-2 in SEC) are tied with the Aggies and a sinking LSU program at the bottom of the division, a game-and-a-half behind Alabama.

Mississippi State, the Rebels, and Auburn are a half-game behind the Crimson Tide with one loss, but they only have a single win to go with that.

Let that sink in for a minute or two.

The Hogs still have a hand in their own destiny and could just completely throw everything into chaos in the league ... if they can start winning again and stay on a roll.

All of the sudden, that Nov. 20 meeting in Tuscaloosa could be a huge game. All of it also means the college football world is now looking up at No. 1 Georgia.

