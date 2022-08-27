SEC Round-Up: Chaos at Auburn, but What's New?

Mike Leach verbal gems, recruiting tense week before season, Mizzou predicts its game with Arkansas, can A&M make the playoffs, and more

On this Aug. 27 edition of the SEC Round-Up, explore the fallout and shade thrown at Auburn over its athletics director situation, every team appears to have a recruit its hot for, the Aggies ponder whether this is finally their year after losing at least four games in 23 of the past 26 seasons, Mississippi State ranks Mike Leach's most epic quotes, find out if Missouri thinks it can beat Arkansas, and more.

Sports Illustrated's John Garcia recently released an article discussing the top recruits in the 2023 recruiting class that remained undeclared. The list includes...

Athletics Director Allen Greene is out from Auburn five months before his contract was up. A report from ESPN's Pete Thamel surfaced Friday...

It was announced on Friday afternoon by Auburn University that athletic director Allen Greene would be stepping down from his position "in order to pursue other professional interests." Following the announcement...

Per reports, Auburn and Allen Greene are working on ending the athletic director's tenure early. It's been an rocky tenure for Greene, with fantastic highs for different athletics programs under his tenure...

Football season is slowly getting back into full swing, starting at the prep level. Florida Gators 2023 defensive back commit...

Tampa (Fla.) Wharton 2023 cornerback Dijon Johnson understands that the eyes of the college football recruiting world are on him, with...

Billy Napier's first season in charge of the Florida Gators is approaching quickly, as UF will open its 2022 campaign at home against the No. 7 Utah Utes on Sept. 3. The Gators still have...

College Football is back, at least for those with a team playing this weekend's "week zero" slate of games. As you all know, the...

The University of Georgia, under offensive coordinator Todd Monken's direction, have sought after a speedster in almost every class. Whether it was Arian Smith or CJ Smith in the previous classes, Georgia...

For the Georgia Football faithful, singular moments that happen on Saturdays in the fall are carried on through legend for years to come. But, for years, the fanbase has been left wondering...

The list of official visitors for this season continues to grow as the month of August winds down. With the 2023 class...

With only two offensive linemen committed to head coach Brian Kelly and this program, there are a few blue-chip prospects on their radar to fill the position of need. It’s imperative...

Jacob Berry entered the 2022 MLB Draft as the No. 1 college prospect. Ultimately...

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has been known for his quotes throughout his career, and that has only become more true since he moved to the SEC. Leach has discussed...

Mississippi State football's season-opener is now just days away with the Bulldogs set to take on the Memphis Tigers...

The rivalry game between the Missouri Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks will take place at Faurot Field inside...

The Southeastern Conference’s coaches voted on their selections for the preseason all-conference teams this week and...

Eli Manning had a storied football career, first with the Ole Miss Rebels followed by winning two Super Bowls with the New York Giants. Although Manning...

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels are nine days away from their season opener, and while the quarterback competition has yet...

Ole Miss Rebel Malik Heath has finished his first Training Camp in Oxford, Miss., and is now preparing for Game 1 of the regular season on Saturday, Sept. 3. Heath transferred...

As the 2023 recruiting cycle wages on, Tennessee is always looking ahead to future classes, and one prized recruit...

Excitement is building in Knoxville. It's almost football time in Tennessee, and you can feel it in the air whether...

The Texas A&M Aggies enter the 2022 season with arguably the highest expectations...

The Texas A&M Aggies will welcome the LSU Tigers to College Station for the final game of the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 26, aiming to exact some revenge...

COLLEGE STATION - - The spotlight in Aggieland has been on Texas A&M’s future starting quarterback. That’s not the only offensive position Jimbo Fisher is trying to decide...

THREE GAMES WORTH OF HOGS FANS' INTEREST IN WEEK 0

WHO GETS STARTING NOD AT CORNER WON'T HAVE MAJOR IMPACT

HOGS CHANGE WEEKEND PRACTICE SCRIPT TO GET AN EXTRA 24 HOURS FOR SOME WALKING WOUNDED

NASCAR GOING ALL IN SPONSORING ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE SPORTS

JEFFERSON SHOULD HAVE HOGS HIGHER THAN AGGIES THIS YEAR

FORMER RAZORBACKS' LINEBACKER GRANT MORGAN MANAGES TO AVOID ANOTHER CUT DAY WITH NFL TEAM

CRAWFORD DROPS HEALTHY 3RD GRADER IN WEIGHT FOR 2022 SEASON

SEC ROUNDUP: BRYCE YOUNG IN DR PEPPER FANSVILLE COMMERCIALS

ALABAMA FANS STRUGGLING WITH WHAT ARKANSAS FANS KNOW SO WELL

MYLES SLUSHER LIKES LEARNING NEW ROLE AT NICKELBACK

BRYANT STARTS AT TOP IN FIRST HIGH SCHOOL POLL LOOKING FOR FIFTH STRAIGHT TITLE

TERRY HAMPTON FINALLY WHERE HE WANTS TO BE AFTER DETOUR THROUGH JONESBORO

SEC ROUNDUP: ALABAMA KICKING AND SCREAMING ABOUT 11 A.M. GAME

