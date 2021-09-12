September 12, 2021
Breaking: Arkansas Back In AP Poll Top 25 For First Time Since 2016

The Hogs are back into the top 25 for the first time since 2016
Arkansas still has work to do before becoming a viable threat in the Southeastern Conference, but they caught the attention of the Associated Press on Saturday night. 

The Razorbacks' 41-20 win over No. 15 Texas was enough to propel the Hogs into the top 25 for the first time since 2016. Arkansas enters Week 3 ranked No. 20 in the country. 

Saturday's victory also marks the first 2-0 start for Arkansas since 2016 as well. 

Behind a balanced rushing attack, the Razorbacks dominated the Texas' front seven on nearly every play. Four different running backs scored at least one touchdowns, while five different players rushed for over 40 plus yards. 

READ MORE: KJ Jefferson's improvement big role in Hogs back in Top 25

Quarterback KJ Jefferson went 14 of 19 passing for 138 yards, while tacking on an extra 73 yards with his legs. The Razorbacks outscored Texas in nearly every category on the night, including time of possession, first downs and third down efficiency. 

The new ranking could have massive implications following a Week 3 matchup against Georgia Southern (1-1). Should they win, Arkansas would be ranked against No. 7 Texas A&M for the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium. 

This would be the first time the Razorbacks were ranked for the former Southwest rivalry since 2016. The Aggies improved to 4-0 following a 45-24 win in Jerry World. 

Among programs in the SEC, Alabama and Georgia remained No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.  Texas A&M dropped outside the top five following a 10-7 victory on the road against Colorado. Other ranked teams from the conference include Florida (No. 11), Ole Miss (No. 17) and Auburn (No. 22).

READ MORE: Breaking down Hogs' offensive performance in win over Texas

Full AP Top 25 Week 3: 

1 Alabama (2-0)

2 Georgia (2-0)

3 Oklahoma (2-0)

4 Oregon (2-0)

5 Iowa (2-0)

6 Clemson (1-1)

7 Texas A&M (2-0)

8 Cincinnati (2-0)

9 Ohio State (1-1)

10 Penn State (2-0)

11 Florida (2-0)

12 Notre Dame (2-0)

13 UCLA (2-0)

14 Iowa State (1-1)

15 Virginia Tech (2-0)

16 Costal Carolina (2-0)

17 Ole Miss (2-0)

18 Wisconsin (1-1)

19 Arizona State (2-0)

20 Arkansas (2-0)

21 North Carolina (1-1)

22 Auburn (2-0)

23 BYU (2-0)

24 Miami (1-1)

25 Michigan (2-0)  

READ MORE: Welcome To The SEC, Texas: Hogs' Run Game Runs To Victory

Follow All Hogs on Twitter and Facebook.

