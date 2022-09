Live Blog: Arkansas vs. Cincinnati

Keep up with the game as it happens beginning at 2:30 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – There were worries rain might be a factor in today's game. While there are clouds in the area just under two hours before kickoff, it's fun in the sun once the game kicks off.

The good news for Razorback fans in the stands, it will be a relative cool game for the first weekend of September with a high of 84 degrees.

PERSONAL JOURNEY BRINGS REASON TO BE EXCITED FOR KICKOFF AGAINST CINCINNATI THAT'S DIFFERENT FROM RAZORBACK FANS

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR HOGS-CINCINNATI OPENER SATURDAY

PLAYOFF EXPANSION CAN REALLY BENEFIT RAZORBACKS

RAZORBACK FANS HAVE BELIEVED FOR NEARLY 60 YEARS THEY ACTUALLY WON A NATIONAL TITLE WITH FOUR VOTES

WHO STARTS AT QB FOR CINCINNATI WILL DETERMINE VERY DIFFERENT GAME PLANS FOR BEARCATS

SEC ROUND-UP: KELLY HAS LSU CALLING TEENAGERS AFTER MIDNIGHT ON SCHOOL NIGHT, AUBURN HAS AD INTEREST, PLUS MORE

FORMER RAZORBACK MAY SOON BE WITH DALLAS COWBOYS

CHANCE FOR RAZORBACK FANS TO WALK DOWN MEMORY LANE

WHY RAZORBACK FANS NEED TO COOL DOWN THE HYPE THIS SEASON

PLENTY OF GAMES FOR HOGS' FANS TO WATCH ON TV THIS WEEKEND

HOGS WON'T CATCH CINCINNATI OFF-BALANCE TRYING TO RUN THE BALL SATURDAY

SAM PITTMAN COULD USE SOME OF JIMMY JOHNSON'S PSYCHOLOGY FOR DEALING WITH HOT DAY

WHAT THE HOGS SAID AFTER TUESDAY AFTERNOON'S PRACTICE

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.