Sam Pittman: What He Liked, Needs 'Cleaned Up' After Win Over Georgia Southern

Penalties were about the only thing Sam Pittman could complain much about after the Hogs rolled up Georgia Southern, 45-10.

When your offense piles up over 600 yards it was a little difficult for Sam Pittman to find a whole lot to complain about right after the game.

Nine penalties were really the only thing he could point to that were big.

A lot of people labeled this a trap game, which was a normal reaction after the emotional win over Texas last week. For a longtime coach, though, he knows that praising someone you beat by 35 points in a game that wasn't really that close is the way to praise your own team.

"They are a tough, physical football team," he said of the Eagles when he started his postgame talk.

Georgia Southern's option offense pretty much was bottled up by the Razorbacks' defense, although quarterback Justin Tomlin did break a 76-yard scoring play when the defense broke down for a play.

"We played well against the option," Pittman said. "I was really proud of our defense. They were swarming to the ball. Loved the defensive game plan that we had."

The Hogs are 3-0 on the season, their first start like that since 2016.

"We're excited about that," Pittman said.

He knows, though, now it's going to get tougher. The Hogs don't have another pushover game until Oct. 23 when they play Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Little Rock.

All four opponents before then are ranked in somebody's Top 25.

It starts with Texas A&M next week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington in a 2:30 p.m. game on national television (CBS).

"Texas A&M is a great football team," Pittman said Saturday night. "They finished fourth last year. When we played them last year they were the best team we'd played. That day they were the best team we'd played.

"It's on CBS ... it's a big deal."