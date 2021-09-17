Sam Pittman knows the Razorbacks can't afford to stumble now.

Forget Texas and a 2-0 start.

Staggering to a win over Georgia Southern will snap Arkansas fans back out of a hangover from beating the hated Longhorns.

About the only thing worse than getting that big win and being ranked in the Top 25 (at No. 20 by the media) for the first time since 2016 would be falling out after a week.

Sam Pittman knows all this. It's part of the reason he either didn't like the team's intensity in Tuesday's practice or wanted something to get the Razorbacks' attention.

There's also the matter of looking ahead to a game against Texas A&M, a team the fans haven't celebrated a win against since the Aggies came into the SEC in 2012.

After the Aggies lost their starting quarterback and barely squeaked out a win over Colorado last week, those same fans now have hopes going into the game in AT&T Stadium next Saturday.

Everyone is overlooking Georgia Southern on Saturday.

It's the classic definition of a trap game.

The Hogs should be ahead by 30 points ... at halftime. Of course they should have been ahead of Rice by 20 at halftime in the opener, but bumbled the first two and half quarters before getting things straightened out.

Lou Holtz always told us during his time coaching the Hogs it was "different week, different team" every year from 1977-83. Time has proven him to be correct.

Looking ahead is more funs for fans. Sometimes the players get caught looking down the road.

The only thing we know for certain is the road ahead is going to have more bumps, curves and hill than the road the Hogs have started on this season.

Valleys will be in that road, too. Pittman has seen that, too. He was the offensive line coach in 2015 when the Hogs started with a huge win over Texas-El Paso, then face-planted against Toledo the next week.

He knows about letdowns after a big win.

Pittman is just trying to avoid that this weekend.

