Hogs Finally Get Where Pittman Thought They Deserved

After a dramatic victory over Mississippi State, Arkansas gets what Sam Pittman says they deserved.

Arkansas entered the College Football Playoff Top 25 poll for the first time following a win over Mississippi State.

Sam Pittman said in his press conference on Monday they deserved it after earlier wins this year over then-ranked Texas, No. 7 Texas A&M and the Bulldogs last Saturday. They were ranked 17th in the initial CFP rankings.

After defeating the Bulldogs Saturday, 31-28, and improving to 6-3 and 2-3 in SEC play, the Hogs enter Week 11 ranked No. 25.

The win marked Arkansas’ second in a row after suffering a three-game skid earlier this season.

Arkansas got back to their winning ways two weeks ago when they pummeled Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 45-3, breaking a three-game losing streak.

The Hogs then took care of business Saturday in a pivotal game against Mississippi State in which running back Dominique Johnson was the bell-cow rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Sam Pittman warned everybody Johnson was coming and spoke of Johnson’s performance against Mississippi State.

"He's better as you wear them down," he said. "He didn't have to break any tackles on that run at the end. I think he walked in on the two-point conversion.

"The line got better as the game went on, and I thought they played another really fine game, but it's good to see Dominique do what he did, especially with more opportunities.”

The Razorbacks will be on the road for the next two games and return home to host Missouri in the season finale.

Arkansas looks to get their third straight win next week when they travel to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.