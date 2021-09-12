Arkansas Defense Dominates No. 15 Texas

With Texas soon moving to the SEC, it got a sample of what to expect.

The Arkansas Razorbacks showed the No. 15 Texas Longhorns and new head coach Steve Sarkisian a preview of what's to come after it joins the Southeastern Conference in just a few seasons. The Razorbacks dominated both the offensive and defensive lines of scrimmage on their way to a 40-21 win, in a game that wasn't even that close.

Arkansas rushed for 333 yards while Texas could never get anything going offensively either on the ground or through the air until junior quarterback Casey Thompson entered the game for the final drive of the third quarter. By then it was too late.

Texas quarterback Hudson Card started his second game as a Longhorn, and he looked lost and sometimes confused, completing just eight of 15 passes for 61 yards. After a late third-quarter fumble that was lost to Arkansas, his night was done.

It wasn't just Card who was struggling. The Longhorns' offensive line found it hard to open holes for its running backs. Texas running back Bijan Robinson had the most success, rushing for 69 yards on 19 carries and one touchdown.

But Keilan Robinson and Roschon Johnson combined for just 12 yards on seven carries, while Thompson scrambled for 44 yards on seven carries.

The Longhorns' offense tallied just 78 yards with three first downs in the first half.

So rattled were the Longhorns that Sarkisian opted to go for it on a fourth and one play inside the five-yard line, and Robinson was stuffed behind the line late in the game.

Last season, the Razorbacks finished the season 98th in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 34.9 points per game, and 106th nationally in total defense, allowing 451.7 yards per game.

In two games in 2021, things appear to have improved dramatically for the Arkansas defense, as they've allowed an average of 282 yards and 19 points per game through two games this season.

In just their second season in Fayetteville, head coach Sam Pittman and defensive coordinator Barry Odom might have the Razorbacks headed in the right direction defensively.

