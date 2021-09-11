September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballBaseballSoftballWomen's BasketballForumsSI TIX
Search
GameDay: Follow Arkansas’ Matchup With Texas in Fayetteville for First Time Since 2004
Publish date:

GameDay: Follow Arkansas’ Matchup With Texas in Fayetteville for First Time Since 2004

Your in-game location to follow the Arkansas-Texas matchup as temperatures are in the mid-90's but expected to drop as the sun sets
Author:
Your in-game location to follow the Arkansas-Texas matchup as temperatures are in the mid-90's but expected to drop as the sun sets

Texas wins the toss, defers to second half. Arkansas will be receiving going from south to north before a packed Razorback Stadium.

TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV

Radio: ESPN Arkansas online at HitThatLine.com, or on the air at FM 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and Pulaski County or 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

It's going to be a rowdy evening at Razorback Stadium as the gates are open and the students are pouring into the seats.

Recommended Articles

There is not a cloud in the sky and nobody is really expecting one.

Keep it locked here for in-game coverage of the old-standing rivalry. It promises to be an electric environment as the Arkansas student section is over half full over an hour before kickoff.

Texas has a small band here is that is LOUD located in the southeast corner of the stadium. Fans are milling around and, based on what we saw from the people coming to the stadium nearly three hours before kickoff the Longhorns are not alone.

Follow All Hogs on Twitter and Facebook.

0901121-Sam Pittman-Steve Sarkisian
Football

GameDay Central for the Hogs-Longhorns from Razorback Stadium

091121-Greg Stanfill-Marty Smith
Football

See What Marty Smith, ESPN Network, UA Did for One Razorback Fan Friday Night

091121-Home Horns Down
Football

Razorback Fan Decorates Front Yard Ahead of Texas Game with ’Horns Down Logo

Malik Hornsby
Football

Another Slow Start by Jefferson Could Get Hornsby in Game for Hogs

090421-Montaric Brown-Jalen Catalon
Football

What Are Three Biggest Keys for Razorbacks, Longhorns, in Series Renewal?

091021-Tim Tebow
Football

Tebow Thinks Electric Atmosphere Around Fayetteville Could Be Good for Razorbacks

091021-Jordan Rodgers
Football

See What SEC Network's Rodgers Thinks About Hogs’ Chances Against ’Horns

091021-Ryan McGee-Marty Smith
Football

SEC Network Show Hosts McGee, Smith Looking for Good Matchup with Hogs-’Horns