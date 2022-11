What conditions will the Hogs, Tigers face when they take the field this morning?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It's a frigid morning in Fayetteville which is fitting since Sam Pittman's Arkansas Razorbacks are trying to freeze LSU out of the SEC championship game with a win.

All-Hogs editor Andy Hodges brings you the latest live from Razorback Stadium as the Hogs warm up for today's game.