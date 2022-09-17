Live Blog: Arkansas vs. Missouri State

Keep up with all the live action as we keep you current on today's game

Please remember to refresh regularly once the game begins.

FAYETTEVILLE – It's a warm one at Razorback Stadium. As of 5 p.m. it hasn't gotten below 91 degrees this afternoon. However, the shadows are getting long, which should provide a great deal of relief for all the Arkansas fans looking to suffer through an entire game in a Bobby Petrino neck brace in hopes of trolling the former coach.

Both Andy Hodges and Kent Smith will give you video updates along with images and notes throughout the game.

A young Razorback fans puts on the war paint as he prepares to watch his first ever Arkansas football game in person. Christina Smith / AH Media

Pre-Game Analysis with Hodges & Smith

First Quarter

15:00, 1Q 0-0

A penalty on the opening kick-off starts Missouri State deep in its own territory, but the ability to get around the end on Arkansas has pushed the Bears out of the shadow of their own end zone to the Missouri State 24.

Shelley had a receiver pull away at the 50-yard line on a deep pass, but the receiver dropped it, forcing third down. However, he finds Jahod Booker over the middle for a fresh set of downs.

11:52, 1Q (0-0)

Shelley continues to pick apart this Arkansas secondary as the Bears make their way to midfield. However, the secondary finally holds, giving Marcus Henderson time to finally get to Shelley in the backfield to force 3rd and 16.

Shelley scrambled on the next play and threw across his body to an open receiver, but couldn't make the connection. Arkansas will have its first possession of the game.

10:50 1Q (0-0)

Big Play Alert

Arkansas gets a huge return from Bryce Stephens on the punt. Unfortunately, the Hogs were hit with a holding call and will start inside their own 30-yard line.

The Razorbacks respond with a quick three and out as Jefferson goes a little low to Haselwood over the middle, resulting in a drop.

Arkansas punts and Missouri State will take over at the 20.

So far the first round goes to the Bears.

9:50 1Q (0-0)

Jordan Domineck continues to make his presence felt. Five-yard sack of Shelley on the first play of the drive.

Arkansas barely misses blocking the punt. Stephens gets a decent return, but once again the Hogs punish themselves with another special teams flag. This will move a return to the Arkansas 42 back to the 30-yard line.

