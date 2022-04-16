BTS Film Released by Hogs Confirms What Receivers Said

Skip to main content

Short BTS Film Released by Hogs Confirms What Receivers Have Been Saying

Guiton's connection, attention to details, evident in featurette

Earlier this week, Arkansas receivers were quick to praise wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton without his name being evoked ahead of time. 

Players touted his drive to have full focus be a habit that prevents drops in games, attention to small detail and a clear connection with the players. According to the players, Guiton, a former quarterback at Ohio St., has brought a unique perspective to the position that has helped make them better.

Below is a featurette released by Razorback football that gives a behind the scenes look at Guiton working with the receivers. During the two-minute video, it's easy to see much of what the players described.

