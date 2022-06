Recruiting Breakdown: Day 1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and his staff have managed to pull in what is currently the No. 6 recruiting class in the nation.

As football season quickly approaches, we will spend the several weeks, each Monday through Friday, breaking down current commits before the most recent signees take the field against Cincinnati in September.

DAY 1

STEPHEN JOHNSON

★★★☆☆

Nose Guard | 6-3 | 330 | Fayetteville, Ga. | Whitewater HS

HIGHLIGHTS

There is no doubt that in Georgia product Stephen Johnson Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom will have the option to plug in a mountain of a young man.

Johnson will require high levels of investment from the coaches and the strength and conditioning staff, but the potential upside is quite high. His size has allowed him to be a dominant player at the high school level, but over the next year he will need to continue to work on speed, overall strength, and more aggression on the field to better position himself for a long run on the Razorback defensive line.

Right now his biggest asset is his ability to take up space along the defensive front, but with linemen who will be bigger than him in the SEC, increased flexibility and movement will be key.

The strongest positive for Arkansas fans is Johnson has shown large leaps in growth with each year.

Once a player commits, programs are notorious for advising athletes on how to develop their bodies and game. If this trend continues, Johnson should see his biggest growth yet as a player this coming season.

A focused offseason could help him develop into a high 3-star, but it would take an insanely dominant season to drift into 4-star range.

His commitment puts Georgia at the top of the list as far as recruits from a single state with five.

LUKE HASZ | Tight End | 6-3 | 220 | Bixby, Okla. | Bixby HS

SHAMAR EASTER | Tight End | 6-5 | 225 | Ashdown, Ark. | Ashdown HS

LUKE BROWN | Offensive Tackle | 6-5 | 300 | Paris, Tenn. | Henry County HS

MALACHI SINGLETON | Quarterback | 6-1 | 225 | Kennesaw, Ga. | North Cobb HS

JADEN HAMM | Tight End | 6-6 | 225 | Eudora, Kan. | Eudora HS

DALLAS YOUNG | Cornerback | 6-1 | 180 | Gardendale, Ala. | Gardendale HS

QUINCY RHODES, JR. | Edge | 6-5 | 247 | Jacksonville, Ark. | North Little Rock HS

KALEB JAMES | Defensive Lineman | 6-4 | 250 | Mansfield, Texas | Mansfield HS

CARSON DEAN | Edge | 6-4 | 225 | Carrollton, Texas | Hebron HS

CHRISTIAN FORD | Safety | 6-0 | 185 | McKinney, Texas | McKinney HS

ISAIAH AUGUSTAVE | Running Back | 6-2 | 195 | Naples, Fla. | Naples HS

R.J. JOHNSON | Athlete | 6-2 | 180 | McDonough, Ga. | Eagles Landing Christian Academy HS

JOEY SU'A | Offensive Tackle | 6-4 | 320 | Bentonville, Ark. | Bentonville HS

ALEX SANFORD | Linebacker | 6-3 | 240 | Oxford, Miss. | Oxford HS

IAN GEFFRARD | Offensive Tackle | 6-6 | 350 | Mableton, Ga. | Whitefield Academy HS

EVERETT ROUSSAW | Linebacker | 6-2 | 215 | Ellenwood, Ga. | Cedar Grove HS

