Hogs' Sanders Tagged ‘Rocket’ at Early Age for Obvious Reason

Most folks thought Rocket Sanders would be a wide receiver when he was being recruited, but changed to running back and it has been smooth.

It hasn't taken long for Rocket Sanders to show the coaches' decision to put him at running back instead of wide receiver was the right call.

Basically, no problem, the freshman from Rockledge, Florida, told the media after Tuesday's practice that was closed to the media.

"It went good,” Sanders said. “Of course I came out as a receiver, but when I got recruited I told them I would play any position. I just came to play.

"It wasn’t anything new to me because in high school I ran the ball out of the backfield. Not new to me, so pretty good."

Sanders just making the move to running back even caught some of his teammates by surprise until they saw the ability that has started to emerge when they started keeping score at the scrimmages.

"It surprised me in the aspect of him being a freshman and making such an impact, but him as a person no it didn’t surprise me," offensive tackle Myron Cunningham said Tuesday. "As soon as we put on those pads it didn’t surprise me what he could do."

A big part of that is Sanders enrolling early and going through spring practice.

"It really helped me because my key thing was the plays," Sanders said. "I was scared because I didn’t know anything about that.

"High school is like okay, get the ball and go. I know at the next level, you’re going to have to know the plays to be able to play. That was my key thing, is knowing the plays.

"That was a little scary for me when it came down to knowing the plays. But when I got in the playbook and studied every day and we watched film over and over, over the little things I can get better at, it was pretty good."

The Hogs had 333 yards on the ground against Texas on Saturday night, averaging 7.1 yards a carry. Sanders had 50 yards on eight carries, including a 26-yard scoring run where he showed off the speed.

It is, of course, where the Rocket part of his name came from. His given name is Raheim, but nobody calls him that unless it's a member of his family.

And he picked up that name pretty early.

"It was little league when I first made my touchdown," he said Tuesday. "It was like age of 7."

He quit playing football for awhile, then picked it back up in the 10th grade.

Razorback fans are glad he did.

