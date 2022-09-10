Skip to main content

Live Blog: Arkansas vs. South Carolina

Early start, low enthusiasm could make for odd atmosphere early
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

FAYETTEVILLE - It's been a long time since Arkansas fans have seemed this unenthusiastic about any game, much less a conference game. 

Internet traffic and general social media indicate this game rates somewhere between San Jose State and The Citadel as far being pumped about the other team.

With relatively nice weather in Northwest Arkansas for this time of the year, it might feel more like a company picnic than a typical SEC game. 

These two teams used to square off yearly, which should have made for an interesting rivalry. However, best fans can remember, this was a pairing Arkansas dominated with relative ease. 

The Hogs won three of their first four SEC match-ups against the Gamecocks, then won 5-of-6 from 1998-2003 under Houston Nutt and 5-of-6 from 2006-2011 under a combination of Nutt and Bobby Petrino.

The two teams have only squared off three times since, all loses under a combination of John L. Smith and Bret Bielema as the football program began its descent into oblivion.

Perhaps part of the lack of enthusiasm stems from South Carolina living a relatively quiet existence in the far reaches of the SEC East. With Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky and Georgia making so much noise, it's hard for fans to take notice of a program it rarely sees.

The only big name player Shane Beamer's team brings into the game today is Spencer Rattler. He spent most of his time being buried in 11 a.m. games against the likes of Iowa State, Kansas and Texas while at Oklahoma before fans turned on him and booed him all the way to South Carolina.

Not exactly the description of a star player who puts fans on edge or gets their blood boiling. However, as our live blog reaches the second quarter, that may change.

Arkansas_Divider

FIRST QUARTER

1Q 0-0

