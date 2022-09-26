Skip to main content

SEC Shorts Boots Arkansas Out of the Top 10 Meeting Room

Tennessee goes hard as it crashes the party shortly after Hogs leave

There's no sugar coating it. Arkansas brought this on itself.

In years past, the guys at SEC Shorts have had fun with the way Arkansas has progressed as a football program the past few years. Today, they let the Razorbacks know what it feels like when things don't work out one weekend while at the top.

