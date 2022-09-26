SEC Shorts Boots Arkansas Out of the Top 10 Meeting Room
There's no sugar coating it. Arkansas brought this on itself.
In years past, the guys at SEC Shorts have had fun with the way Arkansas has progressed as a football program the past few years. Today, they let the Razorbacks know what it feels like when things don't work out one weekend while at the top.
