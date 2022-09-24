Live Blog: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Who walks out of Southwest Classic with a win and onto Alabama's radar?

ARLINGTON, Texas – We're live from Arlington, Texas where it's hot outside, but comfortable inside the home of the Cowboys where Arkansas fans have a clear numbers advantage 15 minutes before kick-off.

Hodges & Smith Game Preview

First Quarter

(15:00 1Q, 0-0)

Oh how quickly we forget how obnoxious those A&M chants can be. So loud. So nonsensical. So inexplicably about the Texas Longhorns. Maybe one day they'll update their material.

As the teams take the field, Arkansas has clearly outdrawn Texas A&M by a large margin and the Hog fans are WAY louder. When the Aggies were announced the boos from Arkansas fans made it impossible to hear A&M fans. Also, the early runs with the Hog call are deafening.

There are pockets or Razorback fans sprinkled throughout the Texas A&M half the the stadium.

Arkansas takes the opening kickoff and Arkansas has receivers running free on the first route. Jefferson finds Haselwood to set the tone up front and the Hogs offense is moving with a bit of pace.

On 3rd & 4, Jefferson throw behind Ketron Jackson and the Hogs will end their first drive in a punt. Max Fletcher's punt takes an A&M bounce and the Aggies will set up shop at their own 35-yard line.

As expected, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher followed his traditional pattern as Devon Achane ran for five on the opening play.

The Arkansas secondary then got tested and held up as Aggie QB Max Johnson had nowhere to go and had to throw the ball away.

The Aggies got called for illegal shift and Pittman chooses to replay second day while taking the five yards. It was all a wash though as Achane gets the five yards back to make it third down where it would have been anyway.

Big Play Alert

Down goes Johnson! Down goes Johnson! Drew Sanders and Zach Williams swallowed him up after deep penetration for an 8-yard loss. A&M will punt.

Arkansas will take over on their own 31-yard line.

HOGS FEED:

