Texas, Oklahoma not on 2023 Schedule for Razorbacks

SEC stays the same at least one more year while Arkansas plays weakest schedule in years
  Author:
  Publish date:

Well, it's official. 

Texas and Oklahoma are definitely not joining the SEC next season. 

What is left in the wake of this news is what might be the weakest schedule Arkansas has played in a long time. 

The Hogs play three games in Arkansas to open the season, including the season opener against Western Carolina at War Memorial in Little Rock. 

That stretch closes with BYU returning this year's game in Provo by rolling into Razorback Stadium as a Big 12 team. 

After Sept. 16, Arkansas goes a full month without playing in Fayetteville. The end of that stretch wraps with a game in Tuscaloosa before Arkansas finishes the season with four out of five at Razorback Stadium. 

The Razorbacks' lone SEC East game will take place in The Swamp against Billy Napier's Florida Gators.

2023 Schedule

Sept. 2 Western Carolina (Little Rock)

Sept. 9 Kent State

Sept. 16 BYU

Sept. 23 at LSU

Sept. 30 vs. Texas A&M (Arlington)

Oct. 7 at Ole Miss

Oct. 14 at Alabama

Oct. 21 Mississippi State

Oct. 28 OPEN

Nov. 4 at Florida

Nov. 11 Auburn

Nov. 18 Florida International

Nov. 25 Missouri

