Where Is Arkansas' Recruiting Class In Latest SI All-American Ranking?

SI All-American recruiting rankings were updated for October, and the Razorbacks are No. 20.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and his staff continue to build the Razorbacks football program through top recruiting classes. The 2021 season is a testament to that, with big wins over Texas and Texas A&M.

Each month, SI All-American's John Garcia, Jr ranks college football's best classes. October is no exception, and Arkansas finds itself in the Top 25 once again:

20. Arkansas (21) 18 Verbal Commitments The Hogs are up a spot sine the September ranking having picked up Tennessee defensive back prospect Anthony Brown in the middle of the month.

Arkansas joins other SEC teams on the list. Ahead of them are Alabama (2) and Georgia (5), Texas A&M (8), LSU (10), Florida (15), and South Carolina (17), while Mississippi State (22) and Ole Miss (25) are behind them.

The Razorbacks have several top commits already for the class of 2022 that should contribute to successful seasons in the SEC.

Myle Rowser, a 6-1, 185-pound safety from Belleville, Missouri, should only add to the already stout defensive secondary that Arkansas fields.

E'Marion Harris is a 6-7, 370-pound offensive lineman from Little Rock, Arkansas, who should contribute almost immediately to the quarterback protection for the next Arkansas quarterback.

Andrew Chamblee is a 6-6, 285-pound offensive lineman from Maumelle, Arkansas, and should also be able to contribute almost immediately upon arrival.

Other notable schools making the Top 10 were Penn State at No. 1, Notre Dame at No. 3, Oregon at No. 5, Texas at No. 6, Ohio State at No. 7, and Clemson at No. 9.

