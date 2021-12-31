Calling in a Favor

I have been the first to stand on the mountain top and say bowl games don't matter. I always empathize with the players if their hearts aren't exactly into the game.

However, just this once, I need to ask the Razorback football players to please find their hearts on Saturday and leave it all on the field, because, for my family, it's going to matter more than any game will ever matter.

You see, today hasn't been the best for us. My wife had to bring me to the emergency room after I spent the day with extreme abdominal pain.

We were expecting a possible case of appendicitis. It turns out it's much worse.

I apparently have a cancerous tumor blocking my intestines. I will have surgery sometime between this writing and the bowl game to try to remove it.

Now this isn't about me.

It's about my wife.

When I was only two days old, doctors removed a good chunk of my intestines in emergency life-saving surgery because they were knotted up.

Because I have so little intestine left in my body, the surgery is a bit more dangerous that it might normally be, and even if things go well, the road to follow is going to be rough at best.

As I made the most of my borrowed time the good Lord and those doctors gifted me 42 years ago, I met an amazing woman who is a hard core Razorback fan.

She admits it's silly to have a game affect how the rest of her day is going to go, but she can't help it. Whether it be football, basketball or baseball, her day is on a high if the Razorbacks win, and she can't help but feel down when they lose.

That's why I am begging every player to go at it with all you've got against Penn State. I'm not asking for a win. Sometimes that's out of your control. I just need effort. For her.

If all goes well, we plan to spend my early hours of recovery snuggled in my hospital bed celebrating by watching Arkansas in the Outback Bowl.

However, if things turn south, that will most likely be the first time she has to step away from being strong for our kids and dealing with everything that comes with a moment like that.

It will be her mental getaway. While you probably don't fully realize how much impact what you do on the field has on people who grew up in Arkansas, your effort will lift her spirits in the darkest of hours, and as a husband, I will not be capable of being more grateful.

OUR LOVE BONDED OVER RAZORBACKS

I knew I had one I couldn't let get away after our first date over 20 years ago. I cooked a chicken parmesan dinner and, afterward, she insisted on watching the NFL playoffs.

Once I found out she loved watching the Razorbacks too, I was hooked.

Our neighbors, who are Ohio State fans, are well aware of how the Razorbacks are doing because she's screaming in either excitement or frustration.

You should also know that a referee has never done right by you in her eyes, especially against Alabama. We won't even begin to talk about how that Auburn game last year affected our household.

As a husband, I was proud to be able to take her to her first Razorback football game against Texas A&M the year Johnny Manziel and Brandon Allen dueled it out in Fayetteville. It was such an electric atmosphere.

I skipped a few lunches to be able to pay for those tickets and we drove through horrible storms to get there, but the glow in her eyes and the hoarseness and excitement in her voice as we made our way up the hill to our car afterward made it well worth it.

She even insisted we watch every single game of the Chad Morris years even though we knew the outcome because it's just in her blood to support the team.

The highlight was probably when we took my dad, who had driven to our house north of Dallas from his home in Warren, to the TCU game. We were front row in the end zone when Austin Allen ran right in front of us after scoring the winning touchdown in double-overtime.

I've was able to take her to Bud Walton with the kids during Musselman's first year, and had hoped to cap off her bucket list with a game in Baum this spring.

It's been my goal as we progressed through our marriage to make her game-watching experience as good as we could afford.

We started with a tiny television sitting on a milk crate in the corner of our apartment. We watched Houston Nutt's final years on it, and hoped the best for Stan Heath's basketball teams while sitting on a $90 Ikea love seat that was so small she would elbow me in the ribs as she reacted to each play.

My son and I built an outdoor area with a fire pit and made a giant drive-in movie screen out of canvas during the pandemic so my parents could come visit the kids safely while we all watched another heart-breaking loss to A&M.

Now, we've got a massive TV downstairs and a full movie screen upstairs with wireless speakers so she can view the Razorbacks in the best way possible from anywhere in the house.

I've celebrated the high times with her for two decades and comforted her in the low times. We almost knocked a hole in the ceiling following Michael Qualls's dunk that took down Kentucky, and it felt like we lost a close friend when that pop foul fell to the ground against Oregon State.

Just this once, I am calling on the Razorbacks to step into that role. Celebrate with her through your effort if this works out as we hope God will allow it.

And if it doesn't, comfort her with the heart you show on the field in Tampa.

Mrs. Smith never asked for a win. She's only ever asked for your best.

Fight with all you've got for her.

I will too.