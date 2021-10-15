Auburn Defensive Players To Watch vs. Arkansas

The Tigers' defense has 16 sacks on the season to go along with 4 interceptions.

The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2, 1-2 SEC) continue SEC play on Saturday against the Auburn Tigers at Donald L. Reynolds Razorback Stadium at 11:00 a.m. CT.

After starting the season with four straight wins, including impressive performances over Texas and Texas A&M, the Hogs have now lost two straight, a blowout loss to Georgia, and a nail-biter against Ole Miss.

The Razorbacks will look to get back on track against an Auburn Tigers (4-2, 1-1 SEC) team that is also attempting to get back on track after big losses to Penn State and Georgia.

Both teams are capable of making this high-scoring track meet if both quarterbacks can play their games. The Tigers average 451 yards per game while the Razorbacks average 459. Neither defense has been dominant of late, so this one could be a high-scoring affair.

That said, let's take a look at a few of the defensive players for Auburn who are standing out this season:

DE Eku Leota

Leota, a 6-4, 250-pound junior leads the team in sacks in 2021 with four and has contributed 10 tackles and one forced fumble. His speed off the edge makes him a difficult play for opposing offensive linemen. He earned 2020 third-team all-Big Ten honors at Northwestern, where he played in 18 games, recording 25 tackles.

S Chandler Wooten

Wooten, a 6-3, 232-pound senior from Acworth, Georgia leads the Tigers in tackles this season with 43 including 23 solos. Wooten opted out of the 2020 season due to Covid-19 concerns but has come back in 2021 making up for lost time.

S Donovan Kaufman

John Reed/USA TODAY Images

Kaufman, a 5-10, 200-pound redshirt freshman from New Orleans, Louisiana played in two games at Vanderbilt in 2020 recording 15 tackles before arriving at Auburn. In six games in 2021, Kaufman has recorded 12 tackles, 10 solo, one interception, and one forced fumble.

DE Derick Hall

Hall, a 6-3, 250-pound junior from Gulport, Mississippi is fifth on the team in tackles with 25 including 15 solos and tied for second on the team with three interceptions.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.