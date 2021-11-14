A Little Kick Back to Top 25

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    A Little Kick Puts Razorbacks Back in AP Top 25

    After an overtime victory over the LSU Tigers, the Razorbacks are back in the Associated Press Top-25.
    Cam Little’s 37 yard game-winning field goal brought the Golden Boot back to Fayetteville for the first time since 2015 and brought the Razorbacks back in the AP Top 25 for the first time since week 7. 

    Linemen with trophy after OT win over LSU

    Hogs' linemen around the boot trophy after overtime win in Baton Rouge

    After defeating the Tigers Saturday night, 16-13, and improving to 7-3 and 3-3 in SEC play, the Hogs will enter Week 12 ranked No. 21.

    The win marked Arkansas’ third in a row and marked the second time the Hogs have won three straight this season.

    Four quarters of regulation was not enough to determine a winner Saturday night in Baton Rouge as the two teams had to settle the score in overtime. 

    The play of the game came during LSU’s first overtime possession in which Hog defensive back Montaric Brown intercepted a pass in the endzone on 2nd down. 

