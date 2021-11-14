A Little Kick Back to Top 25

After an overtime victory over the LSU Tigers, the Razorbacks are back in the Associated Press Top-25.

Cam Little’s 37 yard game-winning field goal brought the Golden Boot back to Fayetteville for the first time since 2015 and brought the Razorbacks back in the AP Top 25 for the first time since week 7.

Hogs' linemen around the boot trophy after overtime win in Baton Rouge Craven Whitlow

After defeating the Tigers Saturday night, 16-13, and improving to 7-3 and 3-3 in SEC play, the Hogs will enter Week 12 ranked No. 21.

The win marked Arkansas’ third in a row and marked the second time the Hogs have won three straight this season.

Four quarters of regulation was not enough to determine a winner Saturday night in Baton Rouge as the two teams had to settle the score in overtime.

The play of the game came during LSU’s first overtime possession in which Hog defensive back Montaric Brown intercepted a pass in the endzone on 2nd down.

Montaric Brown going up for interception in first overtime. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Images

Cam Little went on to kick the Razorbacks to victory on the ensuing possession.

The Razorbacks will now look ahead to next week when they travel to Tuscaloosa to face No. 2 Alabama. The Hogs have not beaten the Crimson Tide since 2006.

Following the road trip at Bama, the Hogs will return home to host Missouri in the Battle Line Rivalry game. Arkansas has a chance to get double-digit wins this season with a bowl game win for the first time since 2011.

The seven wins they have now is the most since 2015, which was Sam Pittman's last year as offensive line coach before he left for Georgia.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllHOGS message board community today!Follow AllHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.