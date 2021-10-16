Who's Out for Hogs: Key Defensive Player Missing

    • October 16, 2021
    Catalon Not in Lineup for Arkansas with Apparent Injury
    Catalon Not in Lineup for Arkansas with Apparent Injury

    Preseason All-American and All-SEC safety Jalen Catalon is not in the starting lineup and is not expected to play against Auburn
    Arkansas star safety Jalen Catalon was not in the starting lineup on the first defensive drive for Arkansas.

    It showed as Auburn went 75 yards for an opening-drive score on a 39-yard scoring strike from Bo Nix to Ja'Varrius Johnson and an early lead.

    There are other players in the Hogs' defense not expected to see action today, but the Tigers wasted little time burning the secondary with just one running play.

    It could be a long day for Arkansas if they don't figure out how to make Nix uncomfortable in the pocket.

