Who's Out for Hogs: Key Defensive Player Missing

Arkansas star safety Jalen Catalon was not in the starting lineup on the first defensive drive for Arkansas.

It showed as Auburn went 75 yards for an opening-drive score on a 39-yard scoring strike from Bo Nix to Ja'Varrius Johnson and an early lead.

There are other players in the Hogs' defense not expected to see action today, but the Tigers wasted little time burning the secondary with just one running play.

It could be a long day for Arkansas if they don't figure out how to make Nix uncomfortable in the pocket.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.