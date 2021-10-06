Cut Penalties Out: Hogs Working to Fix Biggest Issue in Loss

When you give up 100 yards in a game due to yellow flags it's a problem and Razorbacks working on stopping that in drills this week

Considering Arkansas gave up more yards in penalties than the offense gained running or passing it's not hard to figure out this week's focus.

The Razorbacks go on the road again to face Ole Miss on Saturday at 11 a.m. in a game televised by ESPN.

"I'd say eliminating penalties," wide receiver Treylon Burks said Tuesday after practice when asked what the offense needed to do this week.

The problems against the Bulldogs were a combination of going on the road for the first packed house many of the Hogs have seen and guys on the other side bigger, stronger and faster.

The key?

"It's going to be loud and all that," Burks said. "It really just goes back to practice. Preparation. How you prepare during the week for them."

Quarterback KJ Jefferson wants to get some positive plays quickly to help that offensive line relax.

"The main thing is just getting into the offensive line’s head early and settling them down," he said Tuesday evening. "We know it’s going to be loud, we know it’s going to be a hostile environment. Just getting those guys to settle down, get settled in quickly as possible and make sure they make their calls and do all the little details right."

And that preparation thing came up again.

"The main thing is communicate up front," Jefferson said. "That’s the main thing I’m telling them. The thing I’d do different, I’d say, is more preparation, just the environment and atmosphere, knowing what I’m going in to.

"Georgia being the first road game — truly the first road game — it kind of caught me off guard a little bit, but I was just wanting to be more prepared this go around."

