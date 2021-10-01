Jerry’s Emotional Visit with Pittman

October 1, 2021
Publish date:

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones: Emotion with Coach Pittman’s Hogs

Former Razorback's 'rock star' status always tied to school, team
Author:

FRISCO — Jerry Jones is a rock star.

That doesn’t necessarily make the Dallas Cowboys owner a universally loved figure. But the former University of Arkansas offensive lineman helped win a national championship in his playing days and is a major supporter of his alma mater.

So yeah. In Fayetteville, Jerry Jones is kind of a big deal.

“I was in awe,” Hogs coach Sam Pittman said of spending time with Jones last weekend at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium as Arkansas knocked off Texas A&M to jump to the No. 8 spot in the AP Poll.

“He knew my name and who I was, and I thought that was really, really cool,” said Pittman in a TV visit.

Something tells us Pittman is playing it humble here; as the Jones family is collectively one of the most powerful boosters all things Arkansas, surely they have some level of relationship.

But regardless of that gap in the story? Given that Arkansas under Pittman — himself an offensive line coach by trade, which ties him to Jones, who was a 1964 starting guard for the Hogs — has ripped off four impressive wins so far.

Well, we bet right now Jones is very, very fond of Pittman.

Even last year, at 3-6, Pittman’s Hogs demonstrated some signs of improvement, a competitive level maybe first made obvious this season when Jones and Pittman hung out when the Hogs topped the vaunted Texas Longhorns, 40-21, back in Week 2.

Pittman has suggested that the Cowboys owner became emotional when they spoke after the recent 20-10 over the Aggies.

And that sounds about right.

As much as the Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Jones is obviously identified alongside the Dallas Cowboys, he will — as Pittman is surely realizing — also always be a Razorback.

