What OL Coach Sonny Kennedy Said Monday Morning

Experienced Group Making Sonny Kennedy’s Job Easier
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas offensive line coach Sonny Kennedy has one of the most experienced units on the team this year and it's allowing him to work on things other than offense installation, he said in a press conference after Monday morning's practice.
