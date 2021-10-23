Final Look Ahead: What Was Biggest Mismatch for Hogs?

As fans start to gather at War Memorial Stadium, this game should not be close by halftime

Some talking heads have opined this week today's Arkansas game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff is the most lopsided mismatch ever.

That's not even close to correct.

There was a bigger one for the Razorbacks with one of their best teams in the Frank Broyles era but you have to be over 51 years of age to have been there.

On Oct. 2, 1970, a plane carrying Wichita State football players and personnel crashed in the Colorado mountains going to a game against Utah State, killing 31 people.

They came to Little Rock on Oct. 24 to play a Razorback team that was ranked 9th in the nation and was angling for a shot at a national title.

The Shockers wore black jerseys for the game and it was a subdued crowd on a cool night at War Memorial.

Several of the Hogs' starters nursing some injuries were held out of the game to be ready for a stretch run that ended in a 42-7 loss at Texas.

Against Wichita State, Arkansas scored fast and often then Broyles pulled the starters. It didn't matter.

The Hogs won that one, 62-0, mainly getting some valuable reps on the field.

Today's game won't be like that.

But the Golden Lions simply don't have the players this year to provide a lot of drama for this game but it will have some historical significance.

It is the first game against an in-state opponent since the Hogs played Arkansas A&M (now Arkansas-Monticello) in 1944 as World War II was winding down.

That game was played in Fayetteville and Arkansas won, 41-0.

