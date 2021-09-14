No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks finish three-game home-stand against the Georgia Southern Eagles

The Razorbacks aim for a perfect 3-0 start against the Eagles before starting SEC play.

Riding high after taking down then-No. 15 Texas, No. 20 Arkansas (2-0) will close out a three-game home-stand against Georgia Southern.

The Eagles and the Razorbacks have never met on the gridiron. Georgia Southern is 1-13 against SEC teams with the lone victory coming against Florida in 2013.

After sneaking past Gardner-Webb in the season opener, Georgia Southern fell 38-6 at Florida Atlantic. The Eagles put up 258 yards of total offense and gave up 529 yards against the Owls.

Junior quarterback Justin Tomlin will start in place of the injured starter, freshman Cam Ransom. Ransom led the Eagles with 42 rushing yards and passed for 98 yards.

Running back Logan Wright carried the ball 4 times for 29 yards and a touchdown last week. Wright has 206 rushing yards and two touchdowns over the first two games.

The Eagles and Razorbacks kick off Saturday in Fayetteville at 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern

2021 Record: 1-1

Head Coach: Chad Lunsford

Lunsford is in his fourth full season as head coach at Georgia Southern and has made a bowl game the previous three season.

Offensive Set: Gun/Pistol Option

Defensive Set: 3-4

Georgia Southern quarterback Tomlin’s last game action came on Dec. 12, 2020 against Appalachian State. Tomlin threw for 23 yards and ran for 76 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game with an injury.

Returning Starters on Offense: 5

Projected Starters on Offense

QB: Justin Tomlin

RB: Logan Wright*

WR 1: Khaleb Hood

WR 2: Derwin Burgess Jr.

WR 3: Jjay Mcafee

LT: Brian Miller*

LG: Aaron Dowdell*

C: Liam Ryan

RG: Khalil Crowder*

RT: Caleb Kelly

TE: Beau Johnson*

* Denotes returning starters

The Eagles’ defense has surrendered 472 yards and 31.5 points per game this season. Of the nine touchdowns allowed, eight have come through the air.

Returning Starters on Defense: 7

Projected Starters on Defense

NT: CJ Wright*

DE: Justin Ellis*

DE: Dillon Springer

Anchor: Benz Josue

MLB: Tre Allen

WLB: Todd Bradley-Glenn

DOG: Randy Wade Jr.*

CB: Darrell Baker Jr. *

SS: Anthony Wilson*

FS: Justin Birdsong*

CB: Derrick Canteen*

* Denotes returning starters

After Georgia Southern

Following the Georgia Southern game, Arkansas will open SEC play against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium.

