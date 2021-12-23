Former Hogs Coach Bret Beliema Trying to Force Way into Gator Bowl Spot Vacated by Aggies

© Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M’s abrupt exit from the Gator Bowl due to a combination of transfers, opt-outs, injuries and COVID left those associated with the game scrambling to find a replacement.

Enter former Arkansas coach turned current Illinois coach Bret Beliema. Current Razorback coach Sam Pittman’s former boss wasted little time throwing the Illini’s name into the hat, which has given Illinois a legitimate shot at taking on Wake Forest in Jacksonville, Fla. despite having a 5-7 record.

ESPN is reporting the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee will meet Thursday to determine which team will get the call.

Bowl eligibility for teams with less than a .500 record traditionally comes down to Academic Progress Rate, which would dash Bielema’s hopes of getting the Illini into a bowl game in his first season.

Rutgers would get the first opportunity to claim the spot if the committee decides on this method.

At the time of this writing there are as many people reporting Rutgers will accept as there are reporting the Scarlet Knights have already turned it down.

However, Bielema has a potential trump card in his hand. Multiple news outlets have confirmed that Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who graduated from Illinois in 1971, is pushing hard for his alma mater to crash the bowl game in the Jags’ home stadium.