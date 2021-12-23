Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    Former Hogs Coach Bret Beliema Trying to Force Way into Gator Bowl Spot Vacated by Aggies

    Illini have trick up their sleeve that could usurp traditional way of assigning 5-7 teams to bowls
    Author:
    USATSI_17243819_168396119_lowres

    Texas A&M’s abrupt exit from the Gator Bowl due to a combination of transfers, opt-outs, injuries and COVID left those associated with the game scrambling to find a replacement.

    Enter former Arkansas coach turned current Illinois coach Bret Beliema. Current Razorback coach Sam Pittman’s former boss wasted little time throwing the Illini’s name into the hat, which has given Illinois a legitimate shot at taking on Wake Forest in Jacksonville, Fla. despite having a 5-7 record.

    ESPN is reporting the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee will meet Thursday to determine which team will get the call.

    Recommended Articles

    Bowl eligibility for teams with less than a .500 record traditionally comes down to Academic Progress Rate, which would dash Bielema’s hopes of getting the Illini into a bowl game in his first season. 

    Rutgers would get the first opportunity to claim the spot if the committee decides on this method.

    At the time of this writing there are as many people reporting Rutgers will accept as there are reporting the Scarlet Knights have already turned it down.

    However, Bielema has a potential trump card in his hand. Multiple news outlets have confirmed that Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who graduated from Illinois in 1971, is pushing hard for his alma mater to crash the bowl game in the Jags’ home stadium.

    USATSI_17243819_168396119_lowres
    Football

    Former Hogs Coach Bret Beliema Trying to Force Way into Gator Bowl Spot Vacated by Aggies

    28 seconds ago
    Kade Renfro
    Football

    Quarterback Depth a Concern?

    8 hours ago
    Jimbo Fisher
    Football

    Texas A&M Leaves Gator Bowl Scrambling for New Team

    10 hours ago
    Hogs Cheerleader-Elon
    Men's Basketball

    PHOTOS: Hogs' Win Over Elon

    14 hours ago
    Kamani Johnson-Elon
    Men's Basketball

    Trip Back to the '90s Yields Positive Results

    14 hours ago
    Trey Wade-Elon
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Johnson, Wade Discuss Win Over Elon

    Dec 22, 2021
    Eric Musselman-Elon
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Musselman Talks Win Over Elon

    Dec 22, 2021
    Kamani Johnson-Elon
    Men's Basketball

    How Did Kamani Johnson Handle Opportunity?

    Dec 22, 2021