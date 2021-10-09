GameDay Live Blog: Keep Up With Hogs-Rebels

It's a battle to keep preseason goals still in front of the winner as Razorbacks, Rebels renew old rivalry

Watch: ESPN and FuboTV.

Listen to Game: HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, SIRIUS 136/XM 191.

Ole Miss is wearing powder blue helmets and jerseys with white pants. Hogs in traditional road uniforms.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.