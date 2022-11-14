SEC Shorts: Conference Tries Unique Way to Determine Division Champions

Can Arkansas stop LSU from claiming the throne? What's up with Vandy?

It's Monday, which means it's SEC Shorts time.

This week the comedy troupe takes on the task of determining the division winners who will meet in the SEC championship game.

Keep an eye out for Vandy in this one. Also, Arkansas takes a shot at LSU, but is it enough to keep the Tigers from pulling the fabled championship sword from the turf?

Start your week off with a laugh by watching this Arthurian legend spoof below.

HOGS FEED:

