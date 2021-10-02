Ugly First Half: Arkansas Can't Get Much Right

Hopes were high for Arkansas coming into matchup of Top 10 teams and it didn't last through the first quarter

No. 2 Georgia was ready for the first half while No. 8 Arkansas was still asleep.

The result of that mess was a 21-0 lead for the Bulldogs before the Razorbacks had more than 1 single yard of total offense.

But now there may be a quarterback controversy in Athens if this continues into the second half.

The pregame announcement that JT Daniels wasn't starting at quarterback moved Stetson Bennett into the starting role and he immediately directed a 9-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 4:14 with Zamir White walking into the end zone up the middle from 3 yards out.

Georgia was just getting started.

After holding the Hogs to a quick three-and-out, Georgia showed the Razorbacks what a ground-and-pound offense looks like.

Arkansas looked like they did in the first half against Rice, committing two straight penalties, backing the offense up and going nowhere.

Then the Bulldogs go 56 yards in 10 plays with Kendall Milton getting the final yard behind a gigantic mass of humanity that was playing offensive line on the goal line.

Just when Hog fans didn't think it could get any worse, there's another blocked punt on Reid Bauer and this time it cost them a touchdown.

Dan Jackson blocked the punt coming through and White fell on it in the end zone for a 21-0 lead.

The Hogs finally got some offense, trickling down the field with a couple of key runs by KJ Jefferson, but stalled and freshman Cam Little missed his first field goal of the year, from 37 yards out.

The Bulldogs then drove 51 yards in 9 plays and had to settle for a 46-yard field goal by Jack Podlesny and it was 24-0.

Arkansas struggled for just 74 yards of total offense in the first quarter and a half. Penalties that are going to drive the coaching staff crazy helped kill any momentum.

The Bulldogs stopped a Hogs' drive, then controlled the clock to run out the first half.

Arkansas finished the half with just 78 yards of total offense and four first downs.

The Hogs get the ball first in the second half.