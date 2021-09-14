Hog Fans Have Hope It Gets Better Facing A&M's Backup QB

Haynes King will be out awhile for Texas A&M, which means Razorbacks will face sophomore with one game as a starter.

The news for Texas A&M fans Monday about quarterback Haynes King was about as bad as it could get.

Arkansas fans, who can't avoid looking past Georgia Southern this week to the Aggies in Arlington next week, are re-adjusting their predictions already.

King was diagnosed with a broken tibia bone in his right leg, and being ruled out until further notice, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher announced on Monday.

"I'm not a doctor and I'm not gonna say when," Fisher said Monday on King's return, as reported at AllAggies.com. "When you heal, you heal. When you're healed, you're healed and we would never play him before in any way, shape or form before that."

The reason the Razorbacks are hoping that provides a small crack against what has been domination by the Aggies in the series that got serious in 2012 when A&M joined the SEC.

From Johnny Manziel to four years of Kellen Mond, the Aggies have owned the Hogs winning the last nine in a row.

It would be a decade of futility if not for a furious second-half comeback by Arkansas in 2011

While nobody was rooting for King to be injured, this does provide hope for the Hogs when they go to AT&T Stadium for the first time since 2019 for the annual game.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada is the next man up for the Aggies and had his first meaningful action of the regular season in the late rally for a narrow win over Colorado last week.

Calzada competed throughout spring and fall camps for the starting position, with King edging him out before the season opener.

Now he gets his first start against New Mexico at home Saturday.

And Hog fans have to wait a week, but they will have something to base their hopes on to stop the A&M winning streak.

