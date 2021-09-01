Hogs Drop in SI All-American Team Rankings for September

With another month taking us within four months of the early signing day, Arkansas fell from No. 18 to 21st in the rankings.

Arkansas dropped three spots in the newest rankings from SI All-American to No. 21 while Penn State remained in the top spot.

The Razorbacks are smack in the middle of the SEC in the rankings at No. 7.

There are still nearly four months until the first signing day, but Sam Pittman and the staff are putting together the guys up front he wants, John Garcia Jr., said in the story released Tuesday:

The Hogs are holding steady with one of America's best offensive line hauls as it paces half of the league on the trail.

The Hogs have 17 verbal commitments, so they aren't done yet and there may be some folks already on campus that are counted backwards to the 2022 class.

In the SEC, Alabama (3 overall) is at the top followed by Georgia (6), Texas A&M (8), LSU (10), South Carolina (15) and Florida (20). Mississippi State is right behind the Hogs at No. 22.