See Made Surprise Visit on SEC Roll Call This Week

SEC Roll Call: Arkansas Finds Itself in Bye Week Support Group
On this week's SEC Roll Call, the Council of Matts that take the form of various SEC teams deal with a few surprises while Arkansas joins the Bye Week Support Group led by none other than the infamous Coach Ed Orgeron.
Will Alabama finally learn to smile? Did Auburn just wake up to find itself with a new coach?
Find out on Week 8 of Matt Mitchell's SEC Roll Call.
HOGS FEED:
UNVEILING LATEST GROUP OF RAZORBACKS COULD BE TERMED STUNNING
EVERYTHING NO RAZORBACK FAN KNEW ABOUT ROGERS STATE
KJ JEFFERSON KEPT SHOULDER INJURY SECRET FOR FULL MONTH
SEC SHORTS SENDS ARKANSAS, SEC FOES IN FOR THERAPY SESSION
'BLACK ADAM' WINS RAZORBACK OFF-WEEK WITH BIG SWING AT MARVEL
GAME TIME SET FOR HOGS' FIRST HOME GAME IN OVER A MONTH AGAINST LIBERTY
HOGS' SCHEDULE LOOKS MORE DAUNTING AFTER PAST WEEKEND
IT'S PROBABLY A GOOD THING NOW TENNESSEE NOT ON RAZORBACKS' SCHEDULE THIS YEAR
HOGS' ERIC MUSSELMAN NOT EVEN LOOKING AT ROGERS STATE UNTIL MONDAY NIGHT'S EXHIBITION
EVERYTHING NO RAZORBACK FAN KNEW ABOUT ROGERS STATE
HUDSON CLARK PICKS UP SECOND ARD OF WEEK, THIS TIME IT'S A NATIONAL ONE
RAZORBACKS' NICK SMITH NAMED AN ALL-AMERICAN BEFORE HE EVER PLAYS A COLLEGE GAME
• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!
• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.
• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel