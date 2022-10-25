See Made Surprise Visit on SEC Roll Call This Week

Skip to main content

SEC Roll Call: Arkansas Finds Itself in Bye Week Support Group

The group deals with LSU on top of the SEC West, while Coach O makes a surprise visit

On this week's SEC Roll Call, the Council of Matts that take the form of various SEC teams deal with a few surprises while Arkansas joins the Bye Week Support Group led by none other than the infamous Coach Ed Orgeron.

Will Alabama finally learn to smile? Did Auburn just wake up to find itself with a new coach?

Find out on Week 8 of Matt Mitchell's SEC Roll Call.

HOGS FEED:

UNVEILING LATEST GROUP OF RAZORBACKS COULD BE TERMED STUNNING

EVERYTHING NO RAZORBACK FAN KNEW ABOUT ROGERS STATE

KJ JEFFERSON KEPT SHOULDER INJURY SECRET FOR FULL MONTH

SEC SHORTS SENDS ARKANSAS, SEC FOES IN FOR THERAPY SESSION

'BLACK ADAM' WINS RAZORBACK OFF-WEEK WITH BIG SWING AT MARVEL

GAME TIME SET FOR HOGS' FIRST HOME GAME IN OVER A MONTH AGAINST LIBERTY

HOGS' SCHEDULE LOOKS MORE DAUNTING AFTER PAST WEEKEND

IT'S PROBABLY A GOOD THING NOW TENNESSEE NOT ON RAZORBACKS' SCHEDULE THIS YEAR

HOGS' ERIC MUSSELMAN NOT EVEN LOOKING AT ROGERS STATE UNTIL MONDAY NIGHT'S EXHIBITION

HUDSON CLARK PICKS UP SECOND ARD OF WEEK, THIS TIME IT'S A NATIONAL ONE

RAZORBACKS' NICK SMITH NAMED AN ALL-AMERICAN BEFORE HE EVER PLAYS A COLLEGE GAME

