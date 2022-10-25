See Who Made Surprise Visit on SEC Roll Call This Week

The group deals with LSU on top of the SEC West, while Coach O makes a surprise visit

On this week's SEC Roll Call, the Council of Matts that take the form of various SEC teams deals with a few surprises while Arkansas joins the Bye Week Support Group led by none other than the infamous Coach Ed Orgeron.

Will Alabama finally learn to smile? Did Auburn just wake up to find itself with a new coach?

Find out on Week 8 of Matt Mitchell's SEC Roll Call.

