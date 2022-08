Being named captains again plus getting ready for opener against Cincinnati

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Watch the complete press conference with safety Jalen Catalon and quarterback KJ Jefferson after Tuesday's practice on the outdoor field at the football center getting ready for Saturday's opener against Cincinnati on ESPN.

HOGS FEED:

QUESTIONS REMAIN ON INTERIOR LINE ON BOTH SIDES FOR BALL FOR RAZORBACKS HEADED INTO OPENER

WILL DEPTH END UP BEING AN ISSUE FOR HOGS THIS YEAR?

SEC SHORTS TAKES THEIR TURN HAVING FUN WITH AUBURN

WATCH SAM PITTMAN'S PRESS CONFERENCE PREVIEWING OPENING AGAINST CINCINNATI

LAST YEAR'S NINE WINS MEANS ABSOLUTELY NOTHING THIS WEEK

WHO'S ON THE COACHING HOT SEAT HEADED INTO OPENING WEEK

WEEK 0 CREATES POTENTIAL FOR BIG MOVEMENT IN STATE HIGH SCHOOL RANKINGS

OPENING WITH A LOSS ACROSS THE ATLANTIC MAKES SCOTT FROST'S SEAT AT NEBRASKA REALLY HOT

AUBURN MAKING NEWS FOR WRONG REASONS, MORE MIKE LEACH GEMS

THREE GAMES WORTH OF HOGS FANS' INTEREST IN WEEK 0

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.