Razorbacks’ Sam Pittman Working to Avoid Slow Start in Opener

Getting off fast in season opener Saturday against Cincinnati a focus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Cincinnati isn't Rice.

Last year, Arkansas stumbled around for over a half against the Owls in the opener, but roared back for a 38-17 win.

It happened again in the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day against Penn State.

"That wasn't the case necessarily on defense, but on offense it was," Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday in his final media visit before the game Saturday against the No. 23 Bearcats at Razorback Stadium at 2:30 p.m.

"We're trying to do some different things," he said. "Part of it is stay consistent with fast starts. In practice, part of it is how we attack individual drills. We've certainly made a press for that."

HOGS WON'T CATCH CINCINNATI OFF-BALANCE TRYING TO RUN THE BALL SATURDAY

SAM PITTMAN COULD USE SOME OF JIMMY JOHNSON'S PSYCHOLOGY FOR DEALING WITH HOT DAY

WHAT THE HOGS SAID AFTER TUESDAY AFTERNOON'S PRACTICE

QUESTIONS REMAIN ON INTERIOR LINE ON BOTH SIDES FOR BALL FOR RAZORBACKS HEADED INTO OPENER

WILL DEPTH END UP BEING AN ISSUE FOR HOGS THIS YEAR?

SEC SHORTS TAKES THEIR TURN HAVING FUN WITH AUBURN

WATCH SAM PITTMAN'S PRESS CONFERENCE PREVIEWING OPENING AGAINST CINCINNATI

LAST YEAR'S NINE WINS MEANS ABSOLUTELY NOTHING THIS WEEK

WHO'S ON THE COACHING HOT SEAT HEADED INTO OPENING WEEK

WEEK 0 CREATES POTENTIAL FOR BIG MOVEMENT IN STATE HIGH SCHOOL RANKINGS

Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman during the first workout in pads Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, on the outdoor practice fields in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Hogs' Sam Pittman Wanting to Avoid Another Slow Start

Luke Fickell-Cincinnati
Who Figures Things Out First More Important in Hogs' Opener

Jimmy Johnson in Super Bowl win
What Sam Pittman Could Borrow From Jimmy Johnson

KJ Jefferson-Practice
WATCH: Safety Jalen Catalon, quarterback KJ Jefferson on Tuesday

Luke Jones-Practice
Reporter Questions What Can Keep Hogs From Being Elite

Kendal Briles-Practice
Assistants Will Have to Figure Out the Party Saturday

Bruce Pearl-Auburn
SEC Shorts Kicks Off Season Ribbing Auburn

082622-Players-Perryville-Cedarville-ted
Bryant Unanimous Choice (Again) in High School Poll

