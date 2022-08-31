Getting off fast in season opener Saturday against Cincinnati a focus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Cincinnati isn't Rice.

Last year, Arkansas stumbled around for over a half against the Owls in the opener, but roared back for a 38-17 win.

It happened again in the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day against Penn State.

"That wasn't the case necessarily on defense, but on offense it was," Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday in his final media visit before the game Saturday against the No. 23 Bearcats at Razorback Stadium at 2:30 p.m.

"We're trying to do some different things," he said. "Part of it is stay consistent with fast starts. In practice, part of it is how we attack individual drills. We've certainly made a press for that."

You can watch the complete press conference above.

