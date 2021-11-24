How to Watch-Listen to Hogs, Tigers

It's the last game of season and Arkansas will be looking to end a five-game losing streak to Missouri the day after Thanksgiving.

Arkansas has been ending streaks all season long and they've got an annoying one to deal with Friday.

The 25th-ranked Razorbacks wrap up the season the day before Thanksgiving hosting Missouri at 2:30 p.m. on CBS and FuboTV.

The Hogs have not won this game since 2015. Since Missouri came into the league in 2012 and started playing in a game that nobody particularly looks at like a rivalry game, Arkansas has won once.

There have been close calls and the game is usually tight to the end. The Hogs have had chances to win in almost every game.

Arkansas has ended losing streaks against Texas A&M and LSU this year. The Hogs already have won as many games in this season with one to go as they won in the previous three seasons ... combined.

Game Notes

• Arkansas is 2-0 in trophy games this year, defeating both Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic and LSU in the Battle for the Golden Boot for the first time since 2010. The Hogs would make history with a win on Saturday, having never before defeated all three teams in the same year.

• Arkansas also looks to secure its first eight-win regular season since 2011. Sam Pittman has won six SEC games in his first two years as head coach, the most since Houston Nutt won 10 in his first two years (1998-99) at the helm.

• Quarterback KJ Jefferson is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football. Jefferson has thrown for 2,316 yards and 20 touchdowns while gaining 496 yards with five scores on the ground, putting up the SEC’s fourth-best passing efficiency (165.4). He is one of four SEC quarterbacks with 400+ rushing yards to their name this season.

• Running back Dominique Johnson has emerged as the Razorbacks’ most trusted ball carrier after beginning the season as the team’s fifth-string running back. The true sophomore, who briefly converted to tight end in the preseason, has totaled 479 rushing yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns on 80 carries. Powered by Johnson’s team-best 6.0 yards per carry, Arkansas touts the second-best rushing offense in the SEC and the 14th-best rushing attack in the country, averaging 222.3 yards per game on the ground.

• Wide receiver Treylon Burks leads Arkansas with 59 catches for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, hauling in 33.5 percent of the team’s total completed passes (176). The Warren native currently ranks sixth in school history for career receiving yards (2,270 yards) and has a reception in all 31 games played of his career. Burks is 25 receiving yards shy of becoming only the fourth Razorback pass catcher in history with a 1,000-yard receiving season.

• Linebacker Bumper Pool leads the Hogs in total tackles this year with 107, including 7.5 tackles for loss. Pool, who has the second-most total tackles (302) among all FBS defenders since 2019, contributes to an Arkansas squad that boasts the SEC’s second-best third-down defense (32.5%).

GAME INFORMATION

No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Missouri

Current Records: Arkansas (7-4, 3-4 SEC) vs. Missouri (6-5, 3-4 SEC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 26 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV/Streaming: CBS, FuboTV

Radio: HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, SIRIUS 136/XM 191

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Arkansas -752, Missouri +450

Spread: Arkansas -14.5, Missouri +14.5

Total: 62.5 – Over: (-110), Under: (-118)

