How to Watch: No. 16 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Texas A&M

Arkansas trying to keep things rolling against Aggies for the first time in a decade. Here is how to watch and listen.

No. 16 Arkansas goes into AT&T Stadium on Saturday with a perfect 3-0 record and their biggest test of the young season against No. 7 Texas A&M.

The Hogs' game against Texas two weeks was an electric atmosphere because it was the Longhorns. This week is the most important game in years.

It's easily the biggest game for second-year coach Sam Pittman, who struggled in 2020, but this is a different year.

One key distinction between 2020 and 2021 has been quarterback KJ Jefferson, who has added a different dimension to the Arkansas offense with his ability to use both his arm and his legs in the offense.

READ MORE: With offenses juggling players, which offense does best may be key

The Razorbacks also field a much-improved defense, led by dynamic safety Jalen Catalon, and one of the best linebacker groups in the country.

Arkansas leads the all-time series between the two teams by a 41-33-3 mark. But the Aggies have had the edge in the series as of late, winning the last nine matchups dating back to 2012.

In addition to sticking with allHOGS.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.

GAME INFORMATION

No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Texas A&M (3-0) vs. Arkansas (3-0)

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 25 at 2:30 PM

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV/Streaming: CBS, FuboTV

Radio: HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, SIRIUS 136/XM 191

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-400), Arkansas: (+175)

Spread: Texas A&M: -4.5 (-110), Arkansas: +4.5 (-105)

Total: 47.5 – Over: (-110), Under: (-105)

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllHogs message board community today!

Follow AllHogs on Twitter and Facebook.