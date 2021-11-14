Hogs Most Consistent Offense Against LSU?

Skip to main content
    November 14, 2021
    KJ Finds New Ways to Make Plays in Hogs' Ugly OT Win

    LSU brought pressure and KJ Jefferson was running for his life most of the night
    An ugly win is better than a beautiful loss.

    Any coach will tell you that. Most fans will begrudgingly agree as they tend to over-analyze everything, particularly in the Lunatic Fringe.

    After a 16-13 overtime win where Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson spent most of the game running for his life, he wasn't throwing the line under the bus.

    "We just had to establish the line of scrimmage up front,” Jefferson said later. “They came out and we prepared for what they came out in. We knew they were going to blitz a lot. We had to establish the line of scrimmage up front. Just coming after halftime we just established the line of scrimmage and we just played our ball."

    His scrambling was the most consistent part of the Hogs' offense.

    "We didn’t block them," Sam Pittman said. "We were sitting there in man-to-man and we missed a ton of blocks. I’m talking about from the wide receivers and I’m talking about from the interior linemen.

    "Basically, somebody’s got that back and we were trying to pick him with a lineman and we couldn’t get him picked."

    In case you're wondering, they worked on it. LSU's players ended up being better than the Hogs' practice players, obviously.

    "We did in practice, but we couldn’t get the guy picked and our edge blocking wasn’t very good tonight if I had anything ... I’m not going to say negative.

    "There’s a lot of things we have to get better at, but we’ll worry about it tomorrow, I guess."

    And get better in a hurry.

    Alabama is next on the schedule and in Tuscaloosa next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

