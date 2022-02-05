Wild Wacky Week in SEC, College Football

There's always something dramatic in SEC football.

Even with football signing day not containing a lot of high-level dramatics, you can usually count on something to grab headlines.

Just take it all in:

Kiffin's Honest Press Conference

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin admits Ole Miss doesn't have the deep pockets to keep up with some other schools in the league. He even specifically said he was joking about Texas A&M having to pay a luxury tax.

The fact of the matter is he's about the only coach who had the guts to say what everybody else is thinking, but nobody is hurling accusations of anything illegals at anybody.

With all of the wild talk about name, image, likeness nobody has accused the big money of doing anything against any rules. Mainly because nobody knows who is in charge of the rules these days.

But some coaches, apparently, don't want to be near claiming it helps them in any shape, form or fashion.

Jimbo's Little Fit

Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher, who has spent a career trying to find insults, quickly reacted by telling folks anybody in the league who didn't like it could tell him about it or whatever because ""I ain't got no problem with it. I can promise you that s*#%."

He doubled down on it by continuing to act like he's in kindergarten by threatening to start telling tales about how other schools do things. "You don't wanna go down that avenue," he said.

To be honest, the Aggies may be the only group that figure out a way to feel the need to justify having a No. 1 recruiting class by challenging folks to a fight. It's hilarious, really.

Fisher's always tried to turn anything into an insult and he's starting to sound like a spoiled little kid. He's now just a rich little brat.

Of course if he doesn't win some sort of championship at A&M it's a good bet somebody will just write him a check and send him on his way.

If you think they can't afford to do that then you have no idea what you're talking about.

Would Auburn Actually Change Coaches Now?

At Auburn, first-year coach Bryan Harsin is apparently not fitting in too well on The Plains. The best the outgoing president could come up with Friday at a Board of Trustees meeting was "we’re involved in trying to separate fact from fiction" while admitting there's a lot of rumors and speculation going on about the football program.

Following the norm in the SEC these days, the people who actually know what's going on aren't talking. The only ones gabbing don't really know.

Players who have left the program complain about Harsin. The ones who are coming back sing his praises.

But for a school that ran off the head coach and offensive coordinator (later head coach) of their first national championship since 1958 in a decade nothing is out of the realm of possibility.

But now is probably not the time to be making a change in head coaches.

Of course that would put Harsin on a hot seat and might make him a lame duck.

Or the coaching carousel could start spinning again.

Jim Harbaugh Coming Back

A lot of people thought the Michigan coach wanted desperately to get back into the NFL during his most recent flirtation.

After going to Minnesota for a second interview on the second national signing day, folks were already lining up the candidates for the Wolverines' job.

Then he said he was coming back.

For Harbaugh, who got Michigan into the College Football Playoff for the first time, it was a rather unique way to keep them in the spotlight.

It was all just part of a wacky week.

